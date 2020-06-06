UrduPoint.com
RTA Unveils New Generation Of Bus Shelters At Four Dubai Hotspots

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has unveiled a new generation of bus shelters at four hotspots across the city.

The shelters boast of an innovative design that had been endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It is the first batch under a plan for constructing 1,550 shelters for waiting passengers set to be constructed over the next three to four years.

"The project is being undertaken in partnership with the private sector through Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) Model. The investor will cater to the funding of construction and operation of shelters, and share the proceeds of advertisements with the RTA under a 12-year contract. Through this project, the RTA offers the private sector a long-term investment opportunity and the chance to develop smart and innovative services for users. It also diversifies the Authority’s revenues and serves the key objectives of the Public-Private Partnership. The RTA received six proposals from local and international investors, and four firms passed the technical and financial assessment," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

"The new design of bus shelters is part of a package of vital projects endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid that bolster the image of Dubai as a perfect city for stable and safe living.

The initiative is coherent with the vision of our leaders that calls for adopting the PPP model as a pivotal tool for stimulating the growth and development of Dubai.

"The new shelters serve the needs of highly populated areas of the emirate and cater to the current and future needs of public bus services. They feature a stylish modern design that forms a blend between a practical interior and dazzling exterior, besides utilising the constructional elements to serve and form part of the architectural design of shelters.

"The construction of shelters is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to upgrade the public transport sector and set up a robust and integrated infrastructure to rely on. The overall aim is to serve the wellbeing of Dubai residents and make them happier through offering them, especially commuters, handy services during the scorching summer heat," Al Tayer explained.

"The design of the new bus shelters conforms to the Dubai Code for People of Determination as they make room for wheelchairs and tracks for visually challenged individuals. It consolidates "My Community ... A City for Everyone" initiative of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, aimed at transforming the entire Dubai into a friendly city for people of determination by 2020. It also marks an endeavour of the RTA to add happiness to this community segment," he added.

