DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has endorsed a three-phase ten-year plan to improve marine transport services on Dubai Water Canal 2020-2030. The plan envisages upgrading marine transit services on Dubai Water Canal to keep pace with the surrounding urban development landscape.

"The initial phase covers a short-term plan 2019-2020, which already started in April. It includes modifying the current marine transport line on the Canal to link Jaddaf, Dubai Design District, and Sheikh Zayed Road Stations. The revised line excludes Marasi Station and endorses the deployment of the Water Bus instead of Dubai Ferry to run the service. The Water Taxi service at these stations remains unchanged," Mohammed Abu Bakr Al Hashimi, Director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said.

He added that abra services will be running on two new lines commuting between the Al Wajeha Al Maeyah, Marasi, and Sheikh Zayed Road Stations. By 2020, marine transit modes will be beefed up to include two water buses on the revised line, and three abras on the new line, Al Hashimi explained.

The plan contributes to shortening the service frequency and meeting the needs of riders on these lines.

"The second phase is a Medium-Term Plan 2025. It covers the operation of nine stations in the central sector of the Canal over and above the existing stations, which will be served by five new lines. It involves modifying the current line of the Water Bus to serve two stations, namely Dubai Creek Marina Station and business Bay Promenade Station. One Water Bus and five abras will be added in 2025 and 2026," Al Hashimi noted.

The Long-Term Plan 2030 covers the addition of four stations on Dubai coastal line namely Jumeirah 2, Al Safa 2, Sheikh Zayed Road 2, and Godolphin, he added. The proposed modes here are one waterbus and two ferries that will bring the total number of water transport modes in the network to four waterbuses and ten abras by the end of the plan.