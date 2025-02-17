RTA Unvels Fourth-generation Traditional Abras To Enhance Marine Transport Network
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 10:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced the fourth-generation traditional abras, reinforcing its commitment to upgrading Dubai’s marine transport network.
The move is designed to provide an improved commuting experience for daily riders while integrating marine transit with the wider public transport system. It also aims to drive marine tourism and further enhance Dubai’s reputation as a world-class destination that attracts millions of visitors each year.
Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “This step reflects RTA’s commitment to enhancing service quality and improving the overall experience for marine transport users in line with its strategic goals. The newly redesigned abras now can accommodate up to 24 passengers (formerly 20 passengers), and fully adhere to the Dubai Universal Design Code, ensuring safety, accessibility, and comfort for all.
The upgrades include enhanced seating, improved flooring, and a more efficient layout with dedicated spaces for people of determination.”
He added, “We have implemented a range of technological enhancements, including advanced smart systems for public transport, real-time passenger information screens, and safety alerts. For the first time, digital destination boards have been introduced, supporting RTA’s efforts to boost marine transport ridership and strengthen connectivity across Dubai’s public transport network.”
In addition to design and technology improvements, the fourth-generation traditional abras include compliance with the highest standards of security, safety, and environmental sustainability in marine public transport. RTA has also secured certifications confirming adherence to the Gulf Standard Specifications for maritime safety regulations.
Recent Stories
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance inn ..
Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 2025
High level WB delegation visits Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad
Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 2025
95% water supply in Islamabad allocated to urban area, senate body told
Tawazun Council: Completion of more than 14 R&D projects in defence manufacturin ..
UAE hosts Strategic Financial Dialogue with Russia to strengthen financial, inve ..
MAESTRAL, EDGE-Fincantieri Joint Venture to be awarded €500 million UAE Navy S ..
CM Maryam directs BoP to issue maximum loans under Asaan Karobar scheme
EDGE, Indra Partner to strengthen ultra-secure Communications in Spanish, NATO d ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport network6 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi6 minutes ago
-
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance innovative solutions in ..21 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 202521 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 202536 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Council: Completion of more than 14 R&D projects in defence manufacturing51 minutes ago
-
UAE hosts Strategic Financial Dialogue with Russia to strengthen financial, investment cooperation51 minutes ago
-
MAESTRAL, EDGE-Fincantieri Joint Venture to be awarded €500 million UAE Navy Support Contract51 minutes ago
-
EDGE, Indra Partner to strengthen ultra-secure Communications in Spanish, NATO defence markets1 hour ago
-
Tawazun Council advances tech capabilities in national naval operations1 hour ago
-
EDGE Group, ELT Group explore potential establishment of Joint Venture in UAE1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Malaysia’s Defence Minister on sidelines of IDEX1 hour ago