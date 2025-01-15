RTA upgrade 8 marine transport stations to meet Dubai Code for People of Determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed the upgrading of marine transport stations in 2024 to align with the Dubai Universal Design Code for an Accessible Environment for People of Determination.

This project aimed to provide accessible services for all community members in line with Dubai's vision of becoming friendly to the People of Determination.

RTA continues committed to making all facilities and public transport services accessible and inclusive for the People of Determination. This aligns with the Dubai Government’s vision of creating a city friendly to People of Determination by addressing their needs, enabling safe and seamless mobility, and offering tailored, comprehensive services.

The initiative also guarantees full compliance with the Dubai Code for marine transport stations.

Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, stated, “We had completed upgrading 8 marine transport stations across Dubai in 2024. The enhancements included integrating connectivity between facilities, docks, and open spaces to ensure independent and safe mobility for People of Determination and other community members.”

“The scope of work involved upgrading the infrastructure of marine transport stations, including improved night-time lighting, the provision of handrails/handgrips, and enhanced flooring with safety and security markings in compliance with maritime standards. Additionally, audio enhancements such as loudspeakers were introduced to assist individuals with hearing challenges in obtaining direct information about schedules and marine transport trips,” Al Zarooni added.