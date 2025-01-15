Open Menu

RTA Upgrade 8 Marine Transport Stations To Meet Dubai Code For People Of Determination

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2025 | 12:01 AM

RTA upgrade 8 marine transport stations to meet Dubai Code for People of Determination

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed the upgrading of marine transport stations in 2024 to align with the Dubai Universal Design Code for an Accessible Environment for People of Determination.

This project aimed to provide accessible services for all community members in line with Dubai's vision of becoming friendly to the People of Determination.

RTA continues committed to making all facilities and public transport services accessible and inclusive for the People of Determination. This aligns with the Dubai Government’s vision of creating a city friendly to People of Determination by addressing their needs, enabling safe and seamless mobility, and offering tailored, comprehensive services.

The initiative also guarantees full compliance with the Dubai Code for marine transport stations.

Khalaf Belghuzooz Al Zarooni, Director of Marine Transport at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, stated, “We had completed upgrading 8 marine transport stations across Dubai in 2024. The enhancements included integrating connectivity between facilities, docks, and open spaces to ensure independent and safe mobility for People of Determination and other community members.”

“The scope of work involved upgrading the infrastructure of marine transport stations, including improved night-time lighting, the provision of handrails/handgrips, and enhanced flooring with safety and security markings in compliance with maritime standards. Additionally, audio enhancements such as loudspeakers were introduced to assist individuals with hearing challenges in obtaining direct information about schedules and marine transport trips,” Al Zarooni added.

Related Topics

Hearing Dubai RTA All Government

Recent Stories

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

2 seconds ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

16 seconds ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

22 seconds ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

41 seconds ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

56 seconds ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

1 minute ago
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

1 minute ago
 UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open ..

UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..

1 minute ago
 RTA upgrade 8 marine transport stations to meet Du ..

RTA upgrade 8 marine transport stations to meet Dubai Code for People of Determi ..

1 minute ago
 AD Ports Group to invest in Greenfield Sarzha Grai ..

AD Ports Group to invest in Greenfield Sarzha Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazak ..

2 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Kenya take part in Comprehensiv ..

Presidents of UAE, Kenya take part in Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreeme ..

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sess ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sessions of heads of state, govern ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East