RTA uses big data to analyse customer reviews, needs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, intends to use big data received through Customers Relations Management, CRM, system, Call Centre (8009090), website and digital media in screening customers’ reviews and trends related to its services on offer.

The ultimate objective of the move is to achieve higher customer’s satisfaction rating and happiness, RTA said.

In a meeting with directors at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors, stressed the importance of improving RTA services to customers.

He called for simplifying procedures and reducing the time of processing RTA’s transactions to keep it at par with the top global practices.

Analysing customers’ reviews and trends is part of RTA’s digital strategy deliverables of using big data in improving customers’ satisfaction.

In the initial phase, views and reviews received via the CRM system and Twitter account will be analysed and geographical sources will be identified. In a later stage, the process will cover demographic analysis and spread across all mass media channels.

The meeting reviewed the automation of customer needs, FICI, to enable RTA customers to obtain services customised to their needs and preferences and more accessibility. The system, the first of its kind among government entities, lists and analyses all data from different sources with the aim of leveraging customers service experience.

During the meeting, a presentation on project design standards manual of RTA’s Buildings and Facilities Department aimed at standardise building facilities and utilities was made. Due consideration was given on highlighting RTA’s corporate identity in architectural designs of buildings.