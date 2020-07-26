RTA uses big data to monitor physical distancing on buses

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has set up a digital platform using big data to detect a lack of compliance of physical distancing between passengers on public buses in Dubai, and take possible enforcement measures. The move is part of RTA’s continued efforts to improve the implementation of precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"This platform is linked electronically with the Control Centres of the Public Transport Agency. It assists the concerned personnel to take appropriate actions whenever a breach of physical distancing instructions between onboard passengers is detected. The platform relays details of non-compliance aboard a bus, including route numbers, percentage of non-compliance detected, date and time of the journey and driver details, in addition to the extent and frequency of non-compliance on the part of the involved bus," said Khaled Al Awadhi, Director of Transportation Systems, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

"The introduction of this technology is made as part of RTA’s plans to benefit from the applications of big data in improving services and operational processes of public transport, especially under the prevailing challenges of COVID-19. Thanks to this platform, RTA decided to deploy 18 buses to ease congestion and assist with the compliance of physical distancing, which contributed to reducing such violations," he noted.