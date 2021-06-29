UrduPoint.com
RTA Wins Best International Innovation Award For Rail Maintenance System

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

RTA wins Best International Innovation Award for rail maintenance system

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Best International Innovation Award in the field of Rails Infrastructure Maintenance Management System (RIMMS). The award is part of the Global business Awards presented by the UK-based Awards Intelligence Ltd, a specialist in evaluating innovative services in large and medium enterprises as well as start-ups.

RTA’s winning of this award is credited to the implementation of the recently developed RIMMS to the Dubai Metro and Trams. The system assesses the condition and lifespan of assets and integrates them with other asset management systems at RTA. It applies the best international practices in maintenance and assists in developing respective plans.

The first-of-its kind in the UAE, the RIMMS is new to RTA, and uses new technology and techniques to assess the condition of assets, calculate the rate of deterioration of asset condition, estimate asset-associated risks, and calculate asset health indices.

Examples of the applications of this system include systematic inspections, GIS fault location logging, asset and fault image upload, digital data logging and uploading directly to the system, automated data integration, and offline operability (WIFI), operability in tunnels, and portability to download and use on smart devices.

The Global Business Awards are amongst the best in the UK. Winning this coveted award illustrates the excellence and leadership of the winners.

