RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has made a remarkable achievement by becoming the first entity in the middle East and Africa (MENA) to obtain the BS EN 12973:2020 Value Management System certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI).

This certification is a critical standard for organisations, playing a key role in achieving objectives and improving performance. Its implementation enhances efficiency in project execution and asset management.

Additionally, it supports decision-making to ensure that customer and beneficiary expectations are effectively met by achieving the optimal balance among the six key elements of Value Management: performance, quality, understanding requirements, cost, and risk.

Nabil Mohammed Saleh, Director of Assets Management at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, stated, “The certification had been granted following a comprehensive audit covering all RTA’s agencies and sectors, making RTA the first entity in the Middle East and North Africa to obtain this certification.

“The Value Management Programme is designed to achieve an optimal balance between asset cost, performance, and risk throughout the asset lifecycle while considering other key Value Management elements. These elements enable stakeholders to enhance project value, maximise return on investment in assets, and ensure optimal asset value at the most efficient cost.”

Saleh added that RTA successfully navigated the certification process through three key phases.

The first phase involved a gap analysis, assessing the alignment between RTA’s practices and British Standard requirements. The second phase focused on closing identified gaps through structured and objective action plans. The final phase comprised an external audit by the BSI, which ultimately led to the certification.

The Value Management is essential to sustainability in any organisation, including RTA. It serves as a cornerstone of RTA’s sustainability strategy, ensuring a balanced approach across economic, social, and environmental dimensions. Moreover, it enhances financial sustainability, optimises operations, and improves overall efficiency.

The link between Value Management and sustainability is especially clear in financial sustainability. By applying Value Management principles, RTA ensures the long-term financial viability of its projects and assets, maximises return on investment, and generates sustainable added value. It also enhances effectiveness and efficiency by optimising resource utilisation, streamlining operations, and minimising waste. Additionally, it supports environmental sustainability by improving resource management and delivering tangible and lasting results.

The final aspect is technological development and innovation, as Value Management encourages technological advancements and innovation in RTA’s projects. This approach enhances sustainability by leveraging modern technologies and innovative solutions to achieve environmental and social sustainability goals.