DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has opened RTA’s Hackathon at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The hackathon discussed three key topics relating to economic growth, community happiness, and envisioning the future. 25 experts and specialists from pavilions of countries participating in Expo took part in the event along with a team of RTA pioneers.

The Hackathon discussed ideas and policies that support economic growth such as investing in RTA’s services and ensuring optimal utilisation of its assets.

It also focused on enhancing the integration of RTA services and raising the profile of the emirate to become a hub for innovative technologies, research and studies.

Discussions also covered the needs of the upcoming generations and the wellbeing of community as well as the future of mobility, infrastructure and the needs of users in future.

A variety of ideas and initiatives were presented in the hackathon revolving around the main topics. They support environmental sustainability and the optimal use of technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data.