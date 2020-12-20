UrduPoint.com
RTA’s 105th Open Auction For Licencing Plates Yields AED31.5 M

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

RTA's 105th open auction for licencing plates yields AED31.5 m

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) The 105th Open Number Plates Auction held by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday AED31.55 million.

Plate (R 13) was the sale topper and was exchanged for AED3.8 million, followed by plate (W 69), which was sold for AED2.42 million, and (AA 18) that brought back AED1.9 million just ahead of (O 55555), which fetched AED1.85 million.

RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digit plates of categories (AA-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-T-U-V-W-X-Z).

Through offering distinctive licencing plates at open or online auctions, RTA is seeking to provide a neutral and transparent platform that avails fair opportunities to all bidders. Such plates are appealing to passionate clients as they symbolise important events in their lives.

