RTA’s 108th open auction for premium plates yields AED36m

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) The 108th Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City on 18th December has raised AED36.548 million.

The number Q 22 achieved the highest price value, as this number was sold for AED 5,000,000 followed by the number Z 31 for AED 2,820,000. The number V10000 was auctioned for AED920,000, number W500 for AED840,000, while number O66666, which was sold for AED840,000.

RTA offered 100 fancy plates for bidding in this auction comprising of two, three, four and five-digits of categories (K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-T-U-V-W-X-Z).

By offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA is keen to follow an effective strategy based on well-thought-out plans and based on the type of vehicle.

From impartiality, transparency, and equal opportunities for fans of special numbers, who seek to acquire them through the Authority's auctions, because any of these distinguished numbers represent important occasions, symbols, events and milestones in their lives.

These auctions are of great importance to the authority because they meet the aspirations and desires of a large segment of the public, hence the authority seeks to organise them according to the needs of the market, to make this category of dealers happy and to raise their level of satisfaction. The high turnout in these auctions indicates a positive competition among the participants to obtain these distinguished numbers.