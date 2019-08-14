UrduPoint.com
RTA’s Al Merqab E-Hail, Limo Technology Wins Smart Mobility Award

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 09:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2019) Al Merqab, an electronic system developed by Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, to govern limo and e-Hail services (Uber and Careem), has won a smart mobility award from the International Data Corporation, IDC.

IDC is a reputed international entity for judging the most innovative technology projects and practices, with a regional office in Dubai.

Khaled Al Awadi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, commented, "The award reflects our efforts to upgrade the limo sector by installing tracking devices to monitor the operation of vehicles in Dubai.

"The system has been installed in 5700 e-hail and limos out of a fleet of 6200 vehicles. The technology enables us to identify the total distance and operation hours done by these vehicles in serving customers. It also enables us to identify the number of riders and journeys made as well as the demand in limo and e-hail sectors.

"We will also be able to monitor drivers’ attitudes and violations, busy geographical spots and availability of vehicles," he added.

