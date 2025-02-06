DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reinforced its social and humanitarian commitments in 2024 by implementing 63 initiatives at both local and global levels, benefiting 29.224 million people.

These initiatives included support for orphans, underprivileged families, and people of determination within the UAE, alongside rapid humanitarian and relief aid in response to international crises.

Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector at RTA, stated, "RTA remains dedicated to fostering social solidarity and upholding humanitarian values through corporate social responsibility. By collaborating with various entities and organisations, we strive to extend support to those in need, aligning with the UAE leadership’s vision of promoting cooperation and sustainable giving."

Al Ali reaffirmed RTA’s commitment to its deeply rooted corporate and humanitarian values, translating these principles into action in line with the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, declaring 2025 as the “Year of the Community” under the theme “Hand in Hand.” This initiative aims to foster a cohesive and thriving society.

RTA participated in the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in honour of mothers. The initiative benefited approximately 29 million people, reflecting RTA’s commitment to social responsibility and humanitarian support.

RTA also implemented a meal distribution initiative at metro stations during Storm Al Hadeer, providing aid to those affected by the adverse weather conditions of winter 2024. The initiative initially supported 1,800 individuals, later expanding to benefit 3,300 people following the campaign’s extension.

Further strengthening its humanitarian contributions, RTA played an active role in several relief efforts, including the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" campaign'' in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, providing essential aid to those in need. Additionally, RTA participated in the "Water Relief" initiative launched by the Emirates Red Crescent and extended its support to the Dubai International Holy Quran Award by facilitating transportation for participants.

RTA launched a series of charitable initiatives in 2024, focusing on supporting vulnerable communities. During the holy month of Ramadan, RTA introduced the “Bringing Loved Ones Closer” initiative in partnership with Keolis-MHI, providing free communication services at Dubai Metro stations to help individuals stay connected with their families.

RTA also implemented the “A Means for Good” initiative, which extended assistance to 8,000 individuals, including bus and truck drivers, labourers, and abra riders, reinforcing the Authority’s commitment to community welfare. Further strengthening its humanitarian outreach, RTA distributed Ramadan Ration packages to 2,540 low-income beneficiaries in observance of Zayed Humanitarian Day.

Additionally, RTA collaborated with the Beit Al Khair Society on the “Iftar” initiative, benefiting 60,000 people.

RTA was committed to implementing community initiatives that support both children and senior citizens. As part of the Eid Clothing Initiative, RTA provided new clothes for children in collaboration with the Rashid Centre for People of Determination and the Emirates Red Crescent. Additionally, Eid gifts were distributed to students of the National Charity Schools, while children battling cancer were allowed to enjoy recreational outings in partnership with the Social Hub Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent. These outings included visits to Roxy Cinemas and The Green Planet. Furthermore, RTA organised a special trip for senior citizens to share in the celebrations of Eid Al Adha.

RTA contributed to promoting culture and knowledge, reflecting its commitment to strengthening social cohesion. As part of UAE Reading Month, RTA organised educational sessions for its employees and their families, benefiting 5,000 individuals. Additionally, it supported the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature by providing transportation for festival guests, further reinforcing its role in fostering cultural engagement.

RTA recognises the importance of commemorating national occasions to strengthen national identity and social cohesion. As part of these efforts, it participated in illuminating the UAE landmarks and displaying special 35th Eid Al Etihad designs across metro and tram screens, as well as on the screens of Intelligent Traffic Systems. Additionally, RTA observed the Commemoration Day and Flag Day, while also contributing to the "Zayed and Rashid" campaign to honour the nation’s historical legacy.

RTA also marked global humanitarian occasions, including International Day for Older Persons, World Children's Day, Arabic Language Day, and Labour Day, as a tribute to the contributions of workers across various sectors.

RTA remains committed to empowering and integrating people of determination into society through a range of initiatives. It supported the Noor Race, an event promoting social inclusion, benefiting 4,000 individuals. Additionally, RTA provided financial support for the summer activities at the Dubai Club for People of Determination, benefiting 200 members.

Further extending its support, RTA backed Emirati champion Seham Al Rashidi, who has secured 600 local and international medals. The Authority also organised educational workshops covering the fundamentals of Sign Language and Culinary Arts, fostering skill development and inclusion.

RTA also participated in AccessAbilities Expo 2024, where it showcased the latest technologies and transport services designed to enhance accessibility and inclusivity for people of determination.