Ruble rises against US dollar to seven-month high

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The Russian Currency surged against the US Dollar today, as the exchange rate dropped below 90 rubles per dollar for the first time since August 2024.

By 10:30 Moscow time, the US dollar exchange rate had declined by 4.79 percent to 89.

50 rubles, while the euro dropped to 94.96 rubles. The Chinese Yuan also fell by 44 kopecks to 12.21 rubles (1 ruble = 100 kopecks).

In the stock market, the MOEX index, which tracks ruble-denominated shares, rose by 5.10 percent to 3,179.94 points, while the RTS index, which reflects dollar-denominated shares, increased by 4.99 percent to 1,064 points.