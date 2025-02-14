Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) The Rubu' Qarn Centre for Science and Technology, an initiative of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, is organising the "Rubu' Qarn Innovation Season" under the theme "Here Minds Move."

This event will take place on 22nd and 23rd February at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park in alignment with UAE Innovation Month.

The event embodies the centre's strategic approach and vision for nurturing creative generations who can harness technology to tackle future challenges and serve humanity.

This season provides a platform where technology, science, and innovation enthusiasts can converge, offering a range of experiences that include various technical challenges, inspiring sessions with leaders and pioneers in science and technology, as well as a transformative opportunity for participants to showcase their projects and talents. This not only motivates them to pursue further innovations but also helps elevate the position of Sharjah as a global hub for innovation and education.

The season will feature various technical challenges, including the UAE National VEX Robotics Championship, which offers a creative space for participants and school students aged 6 to 18 to hone their skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The event highlights their personal capabilities to work collaboratively and communicate effectively.

Additionally, the season will host the RQ CTF ethical hacking challenge for participants aged 16 to 24, assessing their skills in cybersecurity and reinforcing their abilities in diverse areas of information security. A mathematics challenge will also take place, where participants in the Common Programme will compete in various creative contests.

A pioneering camp for young scientific content creators (aged 16 to 24) will also form part of the season, aiming to prepare participants to become leaders in promoting scientific and technological fields and their applications.

The event will also feature dialogue sessions, offering a free space for communication and discussion with inspiring leaders and experts, covering a variety of topics centred around social innovation for the benefit of humanity.

Furthermore, there will be a project exhibition displaying the innovative works of Quarter Century institutions in science and technology, enhancing participants' communication skills and enabling them to demonstrate their achievements to the community.

