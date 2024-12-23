Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The inaugural session of the "Gulf Bridges – Gulf Youth Leadership Programme" commenced on Sunday. Organised by Sharjah Children and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, both part of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, the programme welcomed 40 young participants representing youth delegations from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

In a recorded message for the occasion, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and President of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, extended a warm welcome to the participants in Sharjah, an emirate renowned for its commitment to human development and the cultivation of thought and culture, aimed at inspiring future generations.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher stated, "Your gathering today is more than just a meeting; it is a reunion that embodies the authentic values uniting our Gulf peoples and reinforces the bonds of brotherhood that strengthen our collective power. If the only outcome of this gathering is the establishment of strong fraternal relationships, that alone is a testament to the success of your meeting in achieving its goals and aspirations."

The opening ceremony took place at the Holy Quran academy in Sharjah and was attended by distinguished leaders and heads of local and Emirati community authorities.

Hanan Al Mahmoud, a board member of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, highlighted that the programme serves as a unique model for Gulf cooperation in developing young leaders. She addressed the participants, emphasising that youth are the driving force behind building a brighter future for their generation and those to come.

She encouraged them to lead with clarity and a strong sense of identity, to actively pursue their passions, and to persevere with unwavering determination. True leaders, she reminded them, are not born but created through their own efforts and resolve.

On behalf of the participating delegations, Zaid Fahad Al-Otaibi from the Kuwaiti delegation expressed gratitude to the UAE and Sharjah for hosting this programme. He remarked, "We gather here with a shared purpose: to build bridges of cooperation among youth leaders to cultivate a Gulf generation capable of fulfilling the aspirations of our brotherly nations' governments."

During the opening ceremony, partners were recognised for their contributions, including representatives from the Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah, Sharjah Municipality, and the Federal Youth Foundation, as well as heads of delegations from GCC countries.

The event concluded with a keynote session titled "The Launch of Greatness," presented by training consultant Mohammed Al-Khalidi. He outlined key principles of effective leadership and strategies for performance enhancement to achieve success.

The "Gulf Bridges – Gulf Youth Leadership Programme," which was approved at the 37th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Youth and sports Committee, marks a significant step towards strengthening Gulf unity and fostering future leaders. Its aim is to create an environment conducive to preparing young leaders in alignment with the visions and aspirations of GCC governments, thereby empowering them to contribute to building a sustainable future for Arab Gulf states.