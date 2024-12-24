Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The Rubu' Qarn Centre for Theatre and Performing Arts has concluded its theatrical season for this year, attracting over 3,000 visitors across the three locations: Heart of Sharjah, Al Dhaid Fort, and Khorfakkan Beach.

The season witnessed visits by prominent figures in the artistic and cultural community.

The centre was keen for the Rubu' Qarn Theater and Performing Arts Season to be a platform to highlight youth creativity, with a focus on developing the skills of participants in the programmes and workshops of the centre's Century Theater and Performing Arts Centre.

The participants were members of the Rubu' Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, from 6 to 31 years.

The season included about 39 theatrical performances, presented by more than 400 members from all 23 centres of the Rubu' Qarn, in addition to the specialised centres affiliated with the Rubu' Qarn for Theater and Performing Arts (the Puppet Arts Center and the Theater Arts Center).

The shows varied between silent plays, purposeful social plays, musical theatre, puppet theatre, shadow theatre, and heritage plays that reflected the UAE's cultural authenticity and popular heritage.