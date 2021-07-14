UrduPoint.com
Ruler Issues Decree Appointing Director General For Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:45 PM

UMM AL QAIAWIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued the Emiri Decree No. 7 of 2021, on the appointment of a Director-General for Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality.

The decree stipulates that Humaid Rashid Humaid Al Shamsi shall be transferred from his current post as the Director-General of the Executive Council, to the post of Director-General of Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality.

The Emiri Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

