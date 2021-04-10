Ruler of Ajman condoles with Queen Elizabeth II on death of Prince Philip

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the death of Prince Philip.

In the cable, H.H.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to Queen Elizabeth II and to the friendly people of Great Britain.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar cables of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II.