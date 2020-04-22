Ruler of Ajman pardons 124 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 124 prisoners, who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of Ramadan.

The move comes as part of H.H. Sheikh Humaid's keenness to give the pardoned inmates, who belong to various nationalities, an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.