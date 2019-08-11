Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Mosque here.

Performing the prayer along with H.H. Sheikh Humaid were H.H.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Ajman.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers who prayed for further stability and security to the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations.