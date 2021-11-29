Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati talents in private sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, stressed the importance of empowering Emirati talents in the private sector so they can play a vital role in building sustainable development and a future based on harnessing and investing youth energies.

Sheikh Hamad made these remarks when he received Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, today. Al Mazrouei briefed him about Nafis, a Federal programme to increase the competitiveness of Emirati human resources and empower them to occupy jobs in the private sector. In addition, it will generate 75,000 jobs for Emiratis over the next five years.

Sheikh Hamad commended the council's efforts to implement its plans and urged all stakeholders to join forces to produce positive results.