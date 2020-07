Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, dispatched a similar cable to the Moroccan King.