Ruler Of Fujairah Leads UAE Delegation To Fifth UN Conference On The Least Developed Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2023) As a representative of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, will lead the UAE delegation to the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), which starts tomorrow in Doha, Qatar.
The five-day conference will be attended by a number of world leaders, and representatives of business sector, civil society and youth.
The global conference seeks to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most - and to tap the full potential of the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.


The event addresses investing in human cadres, eliminating poverty, and capacity building, as well as harnessing the power of science, technology, and innovation to assist developing nations.
The conference also looks at encouraging LDCs to participate in international commerce, regional integration, addressing climate change, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and developing resilience.

At the conference, it is expected that specific initiatives and concrete deliverables will be announced that will address LDC-specific challenges.

