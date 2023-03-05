Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2023) As a representative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, chaired the UAE delegation to the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), which started today in Doha, Qatar.

The five-day conference will be attended by a number of world leaders, and representatives of business sector, civil society and youth.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, attended the opening session of the conference.

In his keynote opening address, H.H. Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, said,''We are confident that this conference, will contribute to supporting the least developed countries’ march towards achieving development therein for the next ten years.

''

‘’It might be appropriate to revive the theme of the Secretary General of the United Nations: "No Poverty" in the world. The realization of this requires an international synergy to implement a human development plan at the global level,'' he added.

The conference takes place every 10 years and this year’s meeting from 5 to 9 March 2023 will focus on returning the needs of the 46 designated countries to the top of the global agenda and supporting them as they strive to get back on track to sustainable development.

The global conference seeks to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most - and to tap the full potential of the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

