UrduPoint.com

Ruler Of Fujairah Leads UAE Delegation To Fifth UN Conference On The Least Developed Countries

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2023) As a representative of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, chaired the UAE delegation to the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), which started today in Doha, Qatar.
The five-day conference will be attended by a number of world leaders, and representatives of business sector, civil society and youth.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, attended the opening session of the conference.

In his keynote opening address, H.H. Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, said,''We are confident that this conference, will contribute to supporting the least developed countries’ march towards achieving development therein for the next ten years.

''

‘’It might be appropriate to revive the theme of the Secretary General of the United Nations: "No Poverty" in the world. The realization of this requires an international synergy to implement a human development plan at the global level,'' he added.

The conference takes place every 10 years and this year’s meeting from 5 to 9 March 2023 will focus on returning the needs of the 46 designated countries to the top of the global agenda and supporting them as they strive to get back on track to sustainable development.
The global conference seeks to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most - and to tap the full potential of the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Civil Society UAE Road Qatar Doha Progress March From Top Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurate ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children inaugurates new multi-use childcare vill ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Member States reach agreement to protect ocean ..

UN Member States reach agreement to protect ocean life

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th March 2023

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN ..

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN Conference on the Least Devel ..

13 hours ago
 Women’s matches: 10 foreign players named for sq ..

Women’s matches: 10 foreign players named for squads

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.