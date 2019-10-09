UrduPoint.com
Ruler Of Fujairah Offers Condolences To King Salman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences to King Salman

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Expressing his deep condolences, H.H. Sheikh Hamad prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Heaven.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, sent a similar cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

