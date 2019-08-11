UrduPoint.com
Ruler Of Fujairah Performs Eid Al Adha Prayer

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 11:15 AM

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Grand Sheikh Zayed Mosque here.

Performing the prayer along with H.H.

Sheikh Hamad were a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Fujairah.

Following the prayer, H.H. Sheikh Hamad exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers who prayed for further stability and security to the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations.

