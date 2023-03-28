UrduPoint.com

Ruler Of Fujairah Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Monday received a host of Ramadan well-wishers on the fifth day of the holy month, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.

Sheikh Hamad exchanged the greetings with sheikhs, senior officials and heads of local government departments, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and members of the Arab and foreign communities in the UAE who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Fujairah.

Related Topics

UAE Progress Government Top Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE President, Vice President receive progress upd ..

UAE President, Vice President receive progress update on preparations to host CO ..

18 minutes ago
 State Department Says Allegations US Involved in S ..

State Department Says Allegations US Involved in Sparking Israeli Protests 'Fals ..

2 hours ago
 South Africa boost World Cup hopes with full-stren ..

South Africa boost World Cup hopes with full-strength squad for Netherlands

2 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeepers in South Sudan fortifying d ..

Pakistani peacekeepers in South Sudan fortifying dykes to keep communities safe ..

2 hours ago
 Geneva watch show opens in throes of banking turmo ..

Geneva watch show opens in throes of banking turmoil

2 hours ago
 SVB collapse 'textbook case of mismanagement': top ..

SVB collapse 'textbook case of mismanagement': top Fed official

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.