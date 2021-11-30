Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikhs attend ‘Commemoration Day’ ceremony at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, attended the ‘Commemoration Day’ ceremony at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi in perpetuation of the Emirati martyrs' memory and their sacrifices for the homeland.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Issa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.

H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, along with a number of senior officials.

The ceremony commenced with the arrival of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi in Wahat Al Karama, after which His Highness revealed a commemorative memorial that embodies the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebration and the nation's achievements over the past decades.

His Highness then laid a wreath of flowers on Wahat Al Karama's Memorial before witnessing the firing of 21 artillery rounds in honour of the souls of the martyrs and in appreciation of their sacrifices for the sake of the country and its sovereignty.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamad honoured a number of the martyrs' relatives and presented them with medals.