Ruler Of Fujairah Visits Tomb Of Sheikh Zayed
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 06:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visited the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Their Highnesses recited Al-Fatiha for the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed, praying that Allah Almighty bestows His mercy upon him and rest his soul in Paradise.
Recent Stories
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed24 seconds ago
-
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care professionals15 minutes ago
-
EU energy imports decline in 202430 minutes ago
-
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clinics60 minutes ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations1 hour ago
-
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, society2 hours ago
-
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk2 hours ago
-
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, research2 hours ago
-
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses announces agenda2 hours ago
-
Water security national priority for UAE: Suhail Al Mazrouei2 hours ago
-
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome3 hours ago
-
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareholders for H2 of 20243 hours ago