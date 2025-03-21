Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visited the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Their Highnesses recited Al-Fatiha for the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed, praying that Allah Almighty bestows His mercy upon him and rest his soul in Paradise.