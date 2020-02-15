UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Attends 'Happy RAK 3' Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends 'Happy RAK 3' festival

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended on Saturday the "Happy RAK 3" festival

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended on Saturday the "Happy RAK 3" festival.

Taking place in Al Hamra and Marjan Island, the event aims to promote happiness among all people in Ras Al Khaimah through the hosting of family activities, fireworks and concerts by leading regional artists.

Upon his arrival, H.H. Sheikh Saud was received by Mohamed Ali Musabeh Al-Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Chamber is responsible for organising the annual event that runs from February 13 to 15.

The festival, now in its third year, attracts thousands of people annually and enhances the Emirate’s position as a leading tourism destination.

Related Topics

Chamber Saud February Commerce Family Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Three Temporary Transports Corridors Between China ..

26 minutes ago

US, Taliban reach agreement over reduction in viol ..

50 minutes ago

Editorial: Pink Caravan: Marching with a noble mis ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 February 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Irked US squeezes Iraq with cash delays, short wai ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.