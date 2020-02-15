Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends 'Happy RAK 3' festival

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended on Saturday the "Happy RAK 3" festival.

Taking place in Al Hamra and Marjan Island, the event aims to promote happiness among all people in Ras Al Khaimah through the hosting of family activities, fireworks and concerts by leading regional artists.

Upon his arrival, H.H. Sheikh Saud was received by Mohamed Ali Musabeh Al-Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Chamber is responsible for organising the annual event that runs from February 13 to 15.

The festival, now in its third year, attracts thousands of people annually and enhances the Emirate’s position as a leading tourism destination.