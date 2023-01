Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends annual ceremony of RAKEZ

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today attended a reception hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) to mark its notable achievements.

Sheikh Saud hailed RAKEZ for embodying the Emirate’s vast aspirations to become a leading destination for business & investment locally, regionally & globally.