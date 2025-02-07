Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that the emirate, driven by its ambitious vision, has developed an integrated economic system and a competitive investment environment.

This supports strategic partnerships with various countries and stimulates economic cooperation across diverse sectors, strengthening its growing status as a global business hub and advancing its sustainable development goals.

H.H. Sheikh Saud made these remarks while attending the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) annual ceremony, held at the Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre in the emirate.

The event celebrated RAKEZ's achievements and its success in meeting its economic objectives for 2024, in the presence of its strategic partners, business leaders, and representatives from government entities.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi highlighted the central role of the economic sector in implementing the emirate’s development plans, noting that it is a key contributor to Ras Al Khaimah’s GDP and overall progress.

He stressed the emirate's commitment to unifying visions and mobilising all resources to enhance the sector’s performance, resilience, and competitiveness at both regional and global levels.

He commended the vital role of strategic partners, including business leaders and investors, in supporting the emirate’s economy and fostering strong growth through economic partnerships that drive mutual interests and transform challenges into opportunities for success and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Saud underlined that this approach aligns with investors’ aspirations for expansion and market access, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a secure and stable investment destination.

He also praised RAKEZ’s 2024 achievements and its efforts in advancing the emirate’s economic vision by enhancing legislative frameworks, improving the business climate, attracting foreign direct investment, and bolstering Ras Al Khaimah’s competitiveness in priority economic sectors.

The ceremony was attended by heads and directors of Ras Al Khaimah’s government entities, officials from Federal ministries and agencies, business leaders, investors, and senior officials from RAKEZ.