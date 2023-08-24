Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended a reception last night hosted by Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, to mark his country's hosting of the 15th BRICS Summit.

The annual summit is taking place in Johannesburg from 22nd to 24th August, bringing together heads of state and government officials from BRICS member nations Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as leaders from nearly 50 countries.

During exchanges with the presidents and dignitaries in attendance, H.H. Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi conveyed warm greetings from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his desire for the summit to achieve its goal of enhanced economic development and increased prosperity, stability, and peace around the world.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and other major emerging economies across various sectors of mutual interest.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa.

