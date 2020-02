RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Friday attended the wedding reception of Khalid bin Hizam bin Zaidan Al-Qahtani to the daughter of Omar Abdurrahman Al-Nuaimi.

Sheikh Saud greeted the newly wed, wishing them both the happily ever after they deserve.