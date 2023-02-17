(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has been briefed on the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's plans to enhance the energy and infrastructure sectors in the emirate and across the UAE.

This came at a meeting with Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, at the Ruler's palace in the Saqr bin Mohamed City this evening.

The RAK Ruler applauded national efforts to strengthen the UAE's position as a global capital of sustainability and the Ministry's efforts to implement critical projects that would benefit citizens and residents and develop infrastructure across the nation.