Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizabeth II on death of Prince Philip

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a cable of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the death of Prince Philip.

In the cable, H.H. Sheikh Saud expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to Queen Elizabeth II and to the friendly people of Great Britain.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, dispatched a similar cable of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II.