UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Congratulates King Of Morocco On Throne Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah dispatched a similar message on the occasion to King Mohammed VI.

Related Topics

Morocco Saud

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

25 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

1 hour ago

Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.