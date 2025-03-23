Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Continues Receiving Ramadan Well-wishers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 02:30 AM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received on Saturday Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, along with a host of Ramadan well-wishers at the Khuzam Hospitality Majlis.
H.H.
Sheikh Saud exchanged the greetings with state officials, businessmen and UAE citizens, who prayed to Allah Almighty for a return of the holy month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.
The reception was also attended by senior officials in the emirate, along with dignitaries, UAE citizens, and members of Arab, Islamic, and foreign communities.
