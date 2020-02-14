UrduPoint.com
Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Gives Starting Signal For Terry Fox Run

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2020) RAS AL KHIAMHA, 14th February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, gave the starting signal for the Terry Fox Run held in support of cancer research.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud and in cooperation with the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation, thousands of people attended the event on Al Qawasim Corniche.

The Terry Fox Run has become one of the most popular events in the Emirate, with all money raised donated to UAE University in Al Ain for cancer research.

Also present were senior officials, dignitaries and organizers.

Terrance "Terry" Fox was a cancer patient and amputee who, in 1980, inspired the world with a cross-Canada run to raise money and awareness for cancer research. He died in 1981, but his efforts resulted in a lasting legacy and Terry Fox Runs now involves millions of participants across the globe.

