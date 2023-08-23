Open Menu

Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Leads UAE Delegation To South Africa For 15th BRICS Summit

Published August 23, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2023) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, to lead the UAE delegation participating in the 15th BRICS Summit of major emerging economies, which is taking place from 22nd to 24th August.

Last night, H.H. Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi arrived at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, heading a high-level UAE delegation that includes Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa; and a number of senior officials.

Participating in the 15th summit will be heads of state and government leaders from BRICS member countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as leaders from nearly 50 other countries.

The main agenda includes discussions on expanding BRICS membership and addressing several global economic issues. The summit aims to enhance economic partnerships, support emerging countries and bolster their contributions to global economic growth, and achieve Sustainable Development Goals across all member nations.

