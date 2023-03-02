UrduPoint.com

Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Meets President Of Azerbaijan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 01:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) BAKU, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met today with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the capital, Baku. H.H. Sheikh Saud is leading the UAE delegation to the Summit Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement here.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the President of Azerbaijan, and his wishes of further progress and development to his country. The Azeri president reciprocated the greetings.

Sheikh Saud hailed Azerbaijan's presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement summit and its contribution to strengthening cooperation among the member states.

He also wished the Republic of Azerbaijan and its friendly people further progress and prosperity.

The Azeri president commended the friendly relations between the two countries and their steady growth over the past years. He valued the participation of the UAE in the summit with a high-level delegation.

The two sides discussed the prospects of further promoting their bilateral relations and reviewed a number of issues of interest.

The meeting was attended by Abdulrahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal. Director-General of Emirates Health Services (EHS), and Hamad Al Rahma Al Shamsi, Director of the RAK Ruler Office along with a number of officials.

