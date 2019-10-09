Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offers condolences to King Salman

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the mother of Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Expressing his deep condolences, H.H. Sheikh Saud prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Heaven.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, sent a similar cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.