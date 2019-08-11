Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Grand Eid Musalla

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at Grand Eid Musalla here.

Performing the prayer along with H.H. Sheikh Saud were H.H.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of sheikhs, top officials and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Ras Al Khaimah.

Following the prayer, H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers who prayed for further stability and security to the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations.