Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 02:45 AM

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Friday received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Dhiyafa Majlis in Khozam area, here on the sixteenth day of the holy month.

He received the greetings of Yemeni Ambassador to the UAE, Fahd Al Menhali, and Natalia Al Mansour, the Slovenian Ambassador tot the UAE, along with state officials and heads of local government departments as well as dignitaries and Emiratis, who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

