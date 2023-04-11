Close
Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Monday received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Dhiyafa Majlis in Khozam area.

He received the greetings of state officials and heads of local government departments as well as dignitaries and Emiratis, who prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The reception was attended by several top officials of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

