Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Thursday received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Dhiyafa Majlis in Khozam area.

He received the greetings of Sheikhs, senior officials and heads of local government departments in the country, as well as dignitaries, Emiratis and businessmen, who congratulated the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and wished him good health and further progress for the UAE, as well as development for the Muslim and Arab nations.

A number of senior officials from the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah attended the reception.