Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives winners of Shooting Championship

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today received Ras Al Khaimah’s winning Police Shooting Championship team, and winning teams from the Abu Dhabi Rowing Heritage Boat Race.

During the reception, which took place at the RAK Ruler's Palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Sheikh Saud congratulated the winners on their achievements and commended their efforts to preserve the traditions of RAK and the UAE.