UrduPoint.com

Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Receives Winners Of Shooting Championship

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives winners of Shooting Championship

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah today received Ras Al Khaimah’s winning Police Shooting Championship team, and winning teams from the Abu Dhabi Rowing Heritage Boat Race.

During the reception, which took place at the RAK Ruler's Palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Sheikh Saud congratulated the winners on their achievements and commended their efforts to preserve the traditions of RAK and the UAE.

Related Topics

Police UAE Abu Dhabi Saud From Race

Recent Stories

UAE positioned itself as key player in Global Valu ..

UAE positioned itself as key player in Global Value Chain: Al Zeyoudi

1 hour ago
 SpaceX Partnership Helps NASA Move Faster While Ke ..

SpaceX Partnership Helps NASA Move Faster While Keeping Safety at Heart - Engine ..

1 hour ago
 Three dacoits arrested, motorcycle, cattle, weapon ..

Three dacoits arrested, motorcycle, cattle, weapons recovered

1 hour ago
 Hundreds of migrants flown home from Tunisia after ..

Hundreds of migrants flown home from Tunisia after attacks

1 hour ago
 CTP collects Rs.80 million through 99,483 challan ..

CTP collects Rs.80 million through 99,483 challan tickets in February

1 hour ago
 NASA, Roscosmos Meet Regularly on Space Vehicle Sa ..

NASA, Roscosmos Meet Regularly on Space Vehicle Safety as Part of ICC Community ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.