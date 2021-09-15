Ruler of Sharjah decrees municipal councils to convene

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree No. 34 for 2021 calling on municipal councils in the Emirate of Sharjah to convene for the first regular session of the seventeenth annual term.

