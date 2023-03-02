Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in Dibba Al Hisn

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Department of Town Planning and Survey to designate industrial plots of land in Al Dhaid for all Emirati contractors working in Dibba Al Hisn to serve as warehouses for their equipment.

Khaled bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Department of Town Planning and Survey, said that coordination is underway with the Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality to remove the requirement that the warehouses be located in Dibba Al-Hisn.