UrduPoint.com

Ruler Of Sharjah Directs Allocation Of Industrial Land To Emirati Contractors In Dibba Al Hisn

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in Dibba Al Hisn

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 1st March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Department of Town Planning and Survey to designate industrial plots of land in Al Dhaid for all Emirati contractors working in Dibba Al Hisn to serve as warehouses for their equipment.

Khaled bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Department of Town Planning and Survey, said that coordination is underway with the Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality to remove the requirement that the warehouses be located in Dibba Al-Hisn.

Related Topics

Sharjah March All

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

38 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

53 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens Dubai International Boat Show 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.